Iran equips wide-body Gaza drone with anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology

TEHRAN – Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has enhanced the capabilities of its Gaza wide-body combat drone by integrating sophisticated anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technologies into its systems.

The upgrade is designed to protect the drone from electronic warfare tactics aimed at disrupting its navigation and control.

This development was indirectly highlighted by Iran's recent participation in the LAAD (Latin America Aerospace and Defense) 2025 exhibition, which took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from April 1st to 4th. This year marked the inaugural attendance of the Iranian Defense Ministry at this significant trade show.

Within its exhibition space, Iran prominently displayed a model of the domestically produced Shahed-149, also known as the Gaza, a wide-body military drone of considerable significance.

Closer inspection of imagery related to this drone reveals that it has been outfitted with newly developed antennas and advanced navigation receivers. These components are specifically engineered to either prevent or effectively minimize the potentially harmful effects of radio frequency jamming, a common tactic used in electronic warfare scenarios. It is noteworthy that similar anti-jamming and anti-spoofing measures have previously demonstrated their effectiveness when implemented in the Shahed-129 drones.

The Shahed-149, often recognized as Iran's largest combat drone to date, was initially introduced to the public in May of 2021. Propelled by a turboprop engine, this military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) possesses the capacity to carry up to thirteen bombs, enhancing its offensive capabilities.

In terms of its physical dimensions, the Gaza drone boasts a wingspan of 21 meters and has a total weight of 3.1 tons. It is capable of carrying a payload weighing up to 500 kilograms.

Regarding its operational characteristics, the drone is capable of remaining airborne for as long as 35 hours. It has a service ceiling of 35,000 feet, indicating the maximum altitude at which it can effectively operate, and an operational range of 2,000 kilometers, allowing it to cover substantial distances during its missions.

The Shahed-149 drone is versatile in its applications, suitable for deployment in a wide array of combat scenarios, surveillance operations, and reconnaissance missions. Furthermore, it can be effectively utilized in search and rescue endeavors, and in providing essential relief efforts in the aftermath of natural disasters or other unforeseen accidents.