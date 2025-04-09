Hamedan to host medical tourism conference for ECO member states

TEHRAN – Iran’s Hamedan province is scheduled to host a medical tourism conference dedicated to the countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) from June 11 to 13.

The event will be held in recognition of the province's growing infrastructure and healthcare capabilities, particularly its 10 efficient hospitals, which surpass those of neighboring provinces, the provincial tourism chief said on Wednesday.

Mohsen Masoum-Alizadeh added that the conference will be attended by representatives from 10 ECO member states, as well as an observer country, Cyprus, and Iraq. “Each participating country is arranged to have a delegation of up to seven members,” the official said.

He noted that conference will feature a series of specialized discussions, a medical tourism exhibition, and side meetings with domestic companies active in the field.

“It aims to highlight Iran’s capabilities in medical tourism and foster collaboration among various international stakeholders, including diplomats, representatives from the ministries of tourism and health, private sector participants, service providers, influencers, and tourism guides.”



According to organizers, the event’s agenda will include a ceremony honoring the great Persian philosopher and physician Avicenna (Ibn Sina) on the first day, followed by the official opening ceremony, a diplomatic session, and the launch of the exhibition at the University of Medical Sciences. On the second day, there will be specialized panels and discussions with medical tourism companies, culminating in a closing ceremony and press conference. The third day will include visits to selected hospitals and healthcare facilities, as well as a tour of the province's tourist attractions. Additionally, certificates of participation will be awarded at the conclusion of each specialized panel.

According to available data, the number of medical tourists visiting the Islamic Republic is around one million people per annum. Some experts believe that choosing Iran as a destination for medical services offers multifaceted benefits, encompassing economic, quality medical services, and cultural dimensions that make the country a compelling destination for those seeking medical treatment abroad.



Here in the country, countless clinics and hospitals offer comprehensive services that include airport transfers, accommodation arrangements, and post-treatment care, ensuring that international patients feel comfortable and well-cared for throughout their stay.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization established in 1964 by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey to promote economic and cultural collaboration among member states. In 1992, the organization expanded to include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, bringing its membership to ten countries.

