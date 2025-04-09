Trump's control of Netanyahu

TEHRAN - In a note, Ettelaat discussed Trump's meeting with Netanyahu at the White House on the Iran issue and wrote: In his meeting with Netanyahu at the White House about action against Iran, Trump said, "I think everyone agrees that reaching an agreement is better than doing the obvious option."

These statements are contrary to Netanyahu's demand for a military attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Trump is, to some extent, trying to solve the problem he has created. Trump's unexpected announcement about what he called a "meeting at the top level" exploded the Iranian media atmosphere. According to political analyst Mehdi Rahmati, Trump's statements about the negotiations were a clear and strong message to both Israel and Iran. He has controlled Israel on the issue of military action and sent a positive message to Iran that he prefers diplomacy and wants to resolve problems. Nuclear experts say it is entirely possible that the maximum concessions that Iran can give will not even come close to the main demand of Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Waltz, which is a full dismantling of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear infrastructure.

Sobh-e-No: Iran playing in new global blocs

Ata Bahrami, an international economics expert, discussed the global markets’ reaction to Trump's financial policies in an interview with Sobh-e-No. He said: Iran now has close relations with China and may increase its interaction with countries like Brazil. Arab countries have turned towards the United States, and this could be dangerous for Iran. Of course, it is still possible to cooperate with countries like South Africa or Mexico. In these circumstances, security must be redefined in the form of economic and political diplomacy, and real friends and enemies must be recognized in the short and medium term. In the case of Europe, we are also witnessing serious political and economic gaps between the United States and European states, especially countries like Sweden. Europe is embroiled in unnecessary tensions with Russia and, instead of reinforcing unity, it has entered into fruitless conflicts. Now, Europe is lagging behind in certain technologies. Therefore, the European Union's weight in the world has decreased significantly, and if we compare its share with China, it may be only half of China's, and this is a good opportunity for Iran to make the most of it.



Etemad: Iran not sending message of war or bloodshed

In an interview with Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, a political expert and former parliamentarian, Etemad discussed the latest developments in negotiations with the United States. Falahatpisheh said: Experience has proven that whenever Iran says no to diplomacy and distances itself from it, a gap is created that is filled by rioters like Netanyahu. When Netanyahu went to Washington, the news was released inside the country that Iran had responded to Trump's letter with a positive view by agreeing to the possibility of negotiations. Today, the world knows that the message coming from Iran is not a message of war, battle, or bloodshed. Netanyahu's visit to the United States is intended to strengthen the warmongering efforts, and the Iranian government must use public diplomacy to defeat Netanyahu's plans. In response to Trump's letter, Iran has accepted the idea of negotiations and has requested a diplomatic action plan. Therefore, today the ball is in Trump and America's court.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: Muscat opportunity

Indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States will be held on Saturday in Oman. Regardless of the form of the negotiations, which seem to be held indirectly at Iran's insistence with the mediation of Badr Al-Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, it is the content of the talks that will determine the next stage. Therefore, on Saturday, April 12, the start of the negotiation process will result in a specific agreement. In other words, the indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington in Muscat can be considered a turning point and an entry into the corridor of tangible negotiations, considering Trump's approach. Given Iran's emphasis on indirect negotiations with the U.S. and the simultaneous start of talks with other parties to the JCPOA, it seems that Tehran intends to connect the other parties to the JCPOA to the negotiation process with the U.S. and re-establish the basis for an updated JCPOA model agreement with the involvement of all actors. The IAEA Director General's visit to Tehran in the coming days could also initiate technical negotiations with this institution and bring it to a tangible conclusion.