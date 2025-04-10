Foreign reporters get immersed in China's modernization history at CPC Museum

BEIJING - A group of international journalists engaged in a media exchange program in China visited the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing on Thursday.

The foreign reporters explored various sections of the museum, situated close to the Beijing Olympic Park in the northern region of the capital.

The museum displays more than 2,500 pictures and over 4,500 sets of cultural relics, including some 420 original first-class national cultural relics that reflect the remarkable 100-year history of the CPC.

It serves as a venue for extensive and permanent exhibitions, illustrating how the CPC has united and guided the Chinese populace in pioneering new directions.

While visiting the museum, the attention of foreign journalists was drawn to a high-tech cinema, which provided a medium for examining China's modernization history.

The museum's high-tech cinema is more than just a movie. It brings key moments in Chinese modernization history to life in a way that textbooks can't.

Stepping into this cinema is special. The huge screen fills your view, while the high-tech makes images pop. The sound system puts you right in the middle of the action. It is a fully immersive experience. The CPC Museum shows how museums can use tech to tell stories in new ways.

The foreign journalists who toured the museum are participating in a new edition of the media exchange program organized by China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) for the first half of 2025.

Some 120 journalists from over 100 countries around the world have joined this year's media initiative which began in late February. The CIPCC aims to offer journalists a distinctive chance to acquire firsthand insights into China and its populace.

