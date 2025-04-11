Annual non-oil trade with neighbors rises 21% to over $74b

TEHRAN - Iran's non-oil trade with 15 neighboring countries grew 21 percent in the Iranian year 1403 (ended March 20, 2025), reaching $74.3 billion, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

IRICA reported that Saudi Arabia recorded the highest growth rate in trade with Iran among its neighbors during the year, IRIB reported.

In terms of volume, Iran exchanged 112.8 million metric tons of goods with its neighbors, up 16 percent compared to the previous year.

The United Arab Emirates was Iran’s top non-oil trade partner in the region with $29.2 billion in total trade, followed by Turkey with $19.4 billion, Iraq with $12.5 billion, Pakistan with $3.1 billion, and Afghanistan with $2.5 billion.

Trade with Saudi Arabia experienced a dramatic surge, increasing 6,483 percent in value compared to the year before. Trade with Turkey rose 63 percent, Qatar 46 percent, and Afghanistan 28 percent.

Iran’s total trade with Saudi Arabia reached 61,000 metric tons valued at $25 million in the year.

Of the total non-oil trade with neighboring countries, 89.4 million tons worth $36 billion were exports, while 23.4 million tons worth $38.3 billion were imports.

Iran’s non-oil exports to its neighbors rose 22 percent in volume and 26 percent in value year-on-year. Imports from these countries remained unchanged in volume but grew 17 percent in value.

