Iran to foster scientific ties with China, Russia in line with strategic partnership

TEHRAN – Iranian universities are exploring the potentials for developing scientific and research collaborations with Chinese and Russian institutions under the strategic partnership with the two countries.

During a meeting held on Thursday in China, Saeed Habiba, the deputy minister of science, research, and technology, and Sheng Jianxue, the secretary-general of the China Scholarship Council, discussed ways for developing scientific cooperation between the universities of the two countries.

The meeting centered around holding joint academic courses, exchanging professors and students, growing government scholarship programs, expanding technological ties, scientific interactions, and sharing expertise.

During the meeting, Habiba elaborated on the academic and scientific potentials, and capacities of Iran.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Iranian official also paid a visit to one of the Chinese technology parks to become more familiar with their technological capacities and scientific achievements.

Iran and China officially signed the document for 25-year comprehensive cooperation in March 2021.

The document was signed between Iran’s former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Back in December 2022, Iran and China finalized 16 memorandums of understanding (MOU) under the framework of the two countries’ strategic 25-year agreement.

On Wednesday, Elham Aminzadeh, the vice president of the University of Tehran for international affairs, and Sergey Andreushin, the vice-rector for international affairs at St. Petersburg State University, met in

Tehran to explore avenues for expanding scientific collaborations between the two universities.

The Wednesday meeting focused on exchanging professors and students, holding in-person, and virtual educational programs, supervising postgraduate students jointly, conducting collaborative conferences, establishing joint research projects, and technology parks, as well as implementing formerly reached agreements.

The officials also proposed planning a short-term visit by the Russian and Iranian students who are studying Persian and Russian languages, respectively, of University of Tehran and St. Petersburg University.

Iranian, Russian universities committed to broadening ties

Based on the comprehensive agreements between the top universities of Iran and Russia, the two sides are committed to furthering long-term and constructive relations in higher education, technology, and innovation.

The establishment of the secretariat for communication between the universities of the two countries is one of the major measures taken. Of course, secretariats and inter-university collaborations should be more active than in the past in deepening scientific communication. Practical and effective steps are expected to be taken to realize common goals.

The main objective, in addition to promoting relations, is to implement the previously made agreements and open up new opportunities for further cooperation. Hence Iran-Russia comprehensive agreements will pave the ground for enhancing scientific collaborations through conducting joint scientific and technological projects, fostering interactions among educational institutions, and exchanging faculty, staff, and students.

The contracting parties will facilitate the share of experience and information on regulating activities in the field of scientific, technological, and innovative activities, organizing and holding conferences, meetings, seminars, exhibitions, and other scientific events.

Moreover, according to the agreement, the two parties will promote and facilitate the learning of official languages, and the study of literature, history, and culture of the other party in their higher education institutions.

MT/MG