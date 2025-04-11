Khorasan Razavi province pioneer in registering tourism events

TEHRAN – A total of 86 events have been registered on Iran’s national events calendar, of which nine pertain to Mashhad in Khorasan Razavi province, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

Yusef Bidkhori added that the registration of tourism events in the national calendar is in line with holding events that are appropriate for drawing tourists and pilgrims across all cities of the province, CHTN reported.

He said, “We have considered a specific time frame for these events so that the pilgrims and visitors could put them on their agenda.”

Khorasan Razavi province has pilgrimage tourism majorly, he said, adding the existence of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (A.S.), the eighth Shia Imam, in Mashhad has encouraged all interested tourists particularly Shias, including Iranians and foreigners, to travel to this sacred city.

This is a preliminary stage for drawing tourists, he said. It seems that pilgrimage tourism is the easiest form of attracting tourists, he pointed out. But the longer tourists stay in the province, will be effective on tourism economics, he said.

He also said, “In addition to events, we have taken into consideration the ecotourism accommodation sites. Because we don’t want the residence focus to be on Mashhad.”

Since Mashhad boasts half of the accommodation centers across the country, there is no problem in accommodating the tourists, he said.

Bidkhori added that ecotourism residences are tourist attractions in the provincial cities. Mashhad is adjacent to these cities, he said.

Ecotourism residences boast three components of tourism, cultural heritage and handicrafts. Tourists can test numerous local cuisines in these residences. Some of these residences have been registered on the National Heritage List.

Culinary tourism

He continued that currently, culinary tourism has gained a considerable status across the province. Some cuisines like Shashlik Kebab (Ribs) have been registered on the National Heritage List. Registration of these foods helps them to turn into brands and draw many tourists. “We promote local cuisines in traditional and ecotourism residences.”

He said traditional restaurants have been launched at residential units of Mashhad including hotels, hotel apartments, and guesthouses to render local cuisines.

Bidkhori explained that every pilgrim stays three nights in Mashhad and Khorasan Razavi province on average. He said nearly seven million tourists and pilgrims visited Mashhad during Nowruz 1404 holidays.

Mashhad, the provincial capital, is Iran’s holiest and second-largest city. Its raison d’être and main sight is the striking massive shrine complex of Imam Reza (A.S.).

AM