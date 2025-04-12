Annual bank lending in Iran rises 32.9%

TEHRAN - Iran’s banking system disbursed 76.6 quadrillion rials ($153.3 billion) in loans during the Iranian year ending March 2025, marking a 32.9 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

Out of the total, 17 quadrillion rials ($34 billion), or 22.2 percent, went to end consumers, including households, with a portion issued via credit cards. The remaining 59.7 quadrillion rials ($119.3 billion), or 77.8 percent, was allocated to business owners, both corporate and non-corporate.

In the previous year (ending March 2024), total loans amounted to 56.5 quadrillion rials ($113 billion). Following adjustments by the banking system, the revised figure stood at 57.7 quadrillion rials ($115.4 billion).

Among consumer loans, 6.199 quadrillion rials ($12.4 billion), or 36.5 percent, were issued as interest-free emergency loans.

In the industrial and mining sector, 20.4 quadrillion rials ($40.9 billion) were allocated for working capital, representing 43.9 percent of total working capital loans across all economic sectors. Of the 24.1 quadrillion rials ($48.2 billion) in total loans disbursed to this sector, 85 percent went toward working capital needs — underscoring the banking system’s focus on supporting this segment.

EF/MA