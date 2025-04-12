Saket Elhami returns to Nassaji: PGPL

TEHRAN – Saket Elhami has been appointed as the coach of Nassaji for the remainder of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) season.

The 54-year-old coach parted ways with Nassaji in January after being banned for five months by the Disciplinary Committee of Iran’s Football Federation due to offensive comments made against Foolad coach Yahya Golmohammadi at the end of their match.

Now, Elhami has returned to the team with the mission of helping them avoid relegation.

He replaces Savo Milosevic at the Ghaemshahr-based club.

With four weeks remaining, Nassaji sit in 15th place in the table and are at risk of relegation.