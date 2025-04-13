Iran reports 30% surge in gas exports to Turkey

TEHRAN - Iran increased its natural gas exports to neighboring Turkey by 30.32 percent in 2024, according to a recent report published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Iran exports gas to Turkey via a 2,577 km (1,601 miles) pipeline running from Tabriz to Ankara.

The surge boosted Iran’s share of Turkey’s gas market to 13.56 percent, up from 10 percent the previous year. The report underscores Iran’s position as the third-largest gas supplier to Turkey, trailing behind key competitors Russia and Azerbaijan.

Maintaining and expanding this market share is crucial for Iran as it continues to compete for a stronger foothold in the region’s energy sector.

In September 2024, Turkey’s state energy company, BOTAŞ, held negotiations with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) regarding potential long-term gas import agreements. The discussions took place during a visit to Tehran by BOTAŞ General Manager Abdulvahit Fidan, who met with NIGC Managing Director Saeed Tavakkoli.

The two sides reportedly explored both direct gas deliveries from Iran to Turkey and the possibility of transiting Turkmen gas through Iran to Turkey.

