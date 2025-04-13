Iran’s oil minister to visit Iraq for energy talks

TEHRAN - Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced plans to travel to Iraq in the coming days at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart, highlighting strong bilateral ties across various sectors, particularly in the oil industry and joint petroleum projects.

According to the state broadcaster IRIB, Paknejad said previous discussions between the two neighbors had covered a range of potential areas for cooperation. “We hope to finalize these topics and sign memorandums of understanding in the energy sector during this visit,” he added.

The minister emphasized the “very good” level of interaction and relations between Tehran and Baghdad, especially in oil sector collaboration and project implementation.

In March, Paknejad and Iraq’s Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel met in Tehran to discuss expanding cooperation in oil, gas, petrochemicals, and electricity.

Paknejad has repeatedly underscored Iran’s commitment to expanding energy ties with its neighbors as part of a broader international engagement strategy.

EF/