Tehran, a pioneer in history-based archaeology

TEHRAN - A member of the faculty of the Archaeological Research Institute, Ahmad Chaichi-Amirkhiz, has attached importance to the category of archaeology in tourism by creating a relationship between historical archaeology and historical tourism.

On Sunday, he stated that the relationship between culture tourism and history-based archaeology and filling the data gap related to historical texts is one of the practical issues in the field of cultural heritage and archaeology that has received less attention, ILNA reported.

He said narration in any field and area appropriate to the expertise of that field can draw the audience and the specialized community and is related to the expertise of that field and the concept of that field.

He added that every sector of the tourism industry can benefit from relevant stories, and stated: When tourism moves towards specialized sub-branches, narration also takes on a specialized approach, and the same is true in the field of historical archaeology and its application in the field of tourism.

The researcher also said that history-based archaeology has been better considered in the field of tourism in Tehran than in other parts of Iran. He added: Tehran has lost large parts of its historical monuments in recent years due to urban development, and this has led to turning to this field more seriously.

He said: For example, one of the specialized tours is held in Tehran with the application of historical archaeology.

Chaichi-Amirkhiz, said that narrations about historical events can occur without the presence of a person, object, or any physical object, adding: Archaeologists are well-informed individuals in their field of expertise who can define specialized tours in the tourism industry.

“For certain purposes, we can witness the definition of new tourism routes with a historical archaeology axis. For example, in a province where multiple tours and axes have been defined, this area can be combined with tours in the form of specialized tours so that it is attractive to the general audience.”

He continued that archaeological sites are all museum sites that by blending with defined tourism axes can provide a new capacity for introducing tourist destinations and making them more attractive and even increasing the stay of tourists in tourist destinations.

He said that the tourism sector can take these indicators into consideration in training pertaining to tourist tours. He added that this specialized training requires the definition of specialized course titles that can make the implementation of these tours more systematic and in line with historical archeology pieces of training.

KD