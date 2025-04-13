Dinosaur footprint discovered in Zarand becomes county’s top tourist attraction

TEHRAN - A recently discovered dinosaur footprint in the Deh-Alireza region of Dashtkhak, located in northern Zarand county in Iran’s Kerman province, has been identified as the area's most significant emerging tourist attraction, according to local heritage and academic officials.

On Saturday, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Zarand Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, accompanied by university leaders from the region, visited the site of the ancient footprint. The visit aimed to assess the site's importance in terms of scientific value and its potential for sustainable tourism development.

“This dinosaur footprint is not only a treasured historical and scientific discovery, but it also holds great potential to become a unique tourist destination,” Eslami stated. He added that the presence of such prehistoric evidence could support the growth of scientific tourism and offer deeper insights into the geological and environmental history of the region.

Eslami emphasized that efforts to protect the site and develop it for tourism purposes would begin soon, as part of broader plans to preserve Zarand’s natural heritage while promoting responsible visitation.

Samanbar Mirzaei, president of Islamic Azad University of Zarand, also took part in the visit and highlighted the academic significance of the discovery. “This site presents new opportunities for research and education in the field of paleontology. It can enrich the curriculum for students and serve as a foundation for further scientific exploration,” he noted.

Local officials and tourism stakeholders were also present during the visit and discussed plans to organize educational and scientific tours. The development of proper infrastructure to support tourism at the site was highlighted as a key priority.

According to ISNA, the discovery builds on earlier work from the summer of 2002, when a joint Iranian-Brazilian research team found skeletal remains of dinosaurs in the Neizar Valley near Deh-Alireza village. These included a theropod dinosaur tooth and several unidentified bone fragments from the surrounding areas.

The newly unearthed footprint belongs to a herbivorous dinosaur believed to have lived around 180 million years ago during the Jurassic period. The track is embedded on a sloped rock surface; unfortunately, part of it has been damaged due to neglect.

These findings confirm that both carnivorous and herbivorous dinosaurs once inhabited the region now known as Zarand, the news said.

Kerman province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque, and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

AM