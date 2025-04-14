ICOFC unveils $9b gas investment opportunity

TEHRAN - The Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) has prepared 11 investment packages worth approximately $9.0 billion to develop gas fields, aiming to boost the country’s daily gas production capacity by 100 to 140 million cubic meters, the company’s managing director said.

According to a report by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Peyman Imani underscored the importance of the upcoming “Transformation in Investment and Upstream Oil and Gas Development” event, stating that ICOFC is presenting a diverse portfolio of oil and gas projects totaling around $9.0 billion for potential investors. Some of these projects are already underway in the oil field sector, while nearly half of the total investment is earmarked for gas field development.

Highlighting the strategic value of gas production investments, Imani said that the operationalization of these packages would significantly raise Iran’s gas output. “With the implementation of the proposed investment packages in the gas sector, national daily gas production could rise by 100 to 140 million cubic meters,” he noted.

Imani expressed hope that investors, in cooperation with the National Iranian Oil Company, would contribute meaningfully to realizing this year’s national economic objectives.

The “Transformation in Investment and Upstream Oil and Gas Development” event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2025, at the Summit Hall in Tehran, and will be attended by senior political, economic, and energy sector officials.

EF/