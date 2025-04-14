Iran determined to shine in 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup, goalkeeper Dastan says

TEHRAN – Beach soccer goalkeeper Mohammad Dastan expressed hope that Iran’s impressive performance in the 2025 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup will be repeated in the 2025 World Cup in Seychelles.

Dastan was a standout player in this year’s Asian Cup and played a significant role in Iran's championship victory.

“Regarding the Asian Cup, I must first say that I am very happy to have participated in this tournament. Second, we were able to lift the championship trophy with great confidence, which was very gratifying,” Dastan said in an interview with Tehran Times.

“It is everyone's dream to play for their national team, and I hope this trend continues in the World Cup. Considering the talent of the players in our team, such an achievement is not out of reach."

Iran, under the leadership of Ali Naderi, have been drawn in Group B of the World Cup alongside Mauritania, Portugal, and Uruguay.

“The level of competition in the World Cup is not comparable to that in Asia. However, I hope that with the efforts of the players and the coaching staff, we can be successful in this competition and bring joy to our people,” Dastan stated.