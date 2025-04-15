Iran defeat Malaysia in 2025 IIHF World Championship Division IV

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Malaysia (3–0, 0–1, 2–0) in the 2025 IIHF World Championship Division IV Monday night.

Iran had lost to Indonesia 2-1 in their opening match.

Team Melli will play Uzbekistan on Thursday.

In addition to Uzbekistan, Iran’s next opponents in the tournament include Armenia, and Kuwait.

The tournament started on April 13 in Yerevan, Armenia, and will continue until April 19.

It follows a round-robin format, and the team with the highest points at the end will be declared the champions.