Iran come fifth in 2025 IIHF World Championship Division IV

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Kuwait 11-0 (2–0, 5-0, 4-0) in the 2025 IIHF World Championship Division IV on Saturday and finished in fifth place with just three points in the six-team tournament.

Team Melli had previously lost to Indonesia 2-1, Uzbekistan 20-0, and Armenia 8-0 and just defeated Malaysia 5-1.

The tournament took place in Yerevan, Armenia, from April 13 to 19, 2025.

In its first time ever competing at an IIHF event, Uzbekistan won the Championship Division IV in Yerevan, Armenia.

Uzbekistan took 13 of 15 possible points with four regulation wins and one shootout defeat, outscoring its opponents 79-10.

As a result of the win, Uzbekistan will be promoted to Division III Group B in 2026.