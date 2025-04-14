Iran fall short against Indonesia in 2025 IIHF World Championship Division IV

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Indonesia 2-1 (1-0, 0-1, 1-0) in the 2025 IIHF World Championship Division IV on Sunday.

Team Melli will face Malaysia on Monday. In addition to Malaysia, Iran’s opponents in the tournament include Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Kuwait.

The tournament started on April 13 in Yerevan, Armenia, and will continue until April 19.

It follows a round-robin format, and the team with the highest points at the end will be declared the champions.