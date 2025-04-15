Tehran, Moscow to deepen oil cooperation through joint development projects

TEHRAN – Senior Iranian and Russian energy officials have stressed the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the oil sector, focusing on joint development of key oilfields.

According to the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company of Iran (PEDEC), a high-level meeting was held on Monday between PEDEC and Russia’s ZN Vostok (ZNV) to discuss technical collaboration and strategies for accelerating oilfield development projects.

The meeting, hosted at PEDEC headquarters, was attended by Nasrollah Zarei, the company’s managing director, board members, and project managers responsible for the development and enhanced production of the Aban and Paydar Gharb fields, as well as Cheshmeh Khosh, Dalpari, and Paydar Sharq.

Top executives from ZNV also participated in the talks. Both sides reviewed current challenges and emphasized the importance of boosting bilateral engagement and fast-tracking the implementation of joint projects.

As the main contractor, ZNV is tasked with developing several of Iran’s oilfields. The meeting was described as a constructive step toward advancing cooperation and expediting the progress of these strategic projects.

EF/