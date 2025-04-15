Tanker traffic up at Shahid Rajaee port

TEHRAN –The first large bitumen bulk oil tanker of the new Iranian year berthed at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran in early April while the Port of the Persian Gulf marked a 3.9% increase in tanker operation compared to the previous year, according to port officials.

Hossein Abbasnejad, Director General of Ports and Maritime Affairs of Hormozgan Province, said the vessel is set to load 44,000 tons of bitumen from one of the oil terminals at the Port of the Persian Gulf.

The tanker, measuring 183 meters in length with a draft of 12.5 meters, is the first major oil vessel to dock at Shahid Rajaee Port this year.

Abbasnejad noted that, during the last Iranian year (ended March 2024), a total of 1,444 oil tankers conducted loading and unloading operations at Shahid Rajaee Port and the Port of the Persian Gulf, marking a 3.9 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Located within the Shahid Rajaee Special Economic Zone, the Persian Gulf Oil Port serves as Iran’s largest oil terminal operated by the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO). Its strategic position along the North-South transit corridor and proximity to industrial and refinery complexes enhance its importance.

The port features 12 berths and handles a variety of petroleum products, including gasoline, gas oil, fuel oil, bitumen, kerosene, furfural, and various oils.

Since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2025), two vessels carrying essential commodities—edible oil and barley—have also berthed at Shahid Rajaee Port.

EF/