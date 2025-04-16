Thermal power plants break electricity generation record

TEHRAN - Iran’s thermal power plants set a new electricity production record in the Iranian calendar year 1403 (ended March 19, 2025), exceeding 350 million megawatt hours (MWh), according to the Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH).

Nasser Eskandari, deputy head of generation operations at TPPH, said thermal electricity output grew by 2.1 percent year-on-year, reaching 351 million MWh. Remarkably, this increase was achieved with only a 0.9 percent rise in fuel consumption, indicating improved efficiency through the use of high-efficiency plants and expansion of the steam sections in combined-cycle power plants.

Combined-cycle units, which accounted for 57.6 percent of total thermal output, generated 202 million MWh—up 2.1 percent compared to the previous year. Eskandari noted that these plants typically operate with thermal efficiency rates between 45 and 55 percent and are considered more environmentally friendly.

“Converting simple gas turbines into combined-cycle systems remains one of the most effective strategies for improving the overall efficiency of Iran’s thermal power fleet,” Eskandari said. “This not only benefits the power sector but also reduces fuel consumption and environmental impact, with long-term effects expected in the coming years.”

Thermal plants are responsible for 94 percent of Iran's total electricity production. Within this segment, gas units produced 67 million MWh—an increase of 4.4 percent—while steam units accounted for 82 million MWh.

