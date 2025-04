Knowledge-based companies to attend EXPO MED 2025

TEHRAN – Supported by the Organization for Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Iranian knowledge-based firms will participate in EXPO MED 2025, which is planned to be held from April 24 to 26, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Bringing together the latest trends and cutting-edge technologies of the medical industry, the exhibition will welcome more than 35,000 visitors from over 120 countries.

The event will serve as a key platform for showcasing not only medical products and services but also ground-breaking innovations that shape the future of the industry.

Leading companies in healthcare will come together with key decision-makers and industry professionals at this prominent event.

The exhibition will feature a wide range of product groups, including electromedical equipment, laboratory technologies, hospital infrastructure, medical facility management solutions, medical consumables, orthopedics, physical therapy and rehabilitation products, Over the Counter (OTC) products, wellness solutions, herbal medicines, dietary supplements, personal care, dermo-cosmetics, and natural products.

Self-sufficiency in medicine, medical equipment is a priority

The issue of medicine and medical equipment production and self-sufficiency in these areas is one of the government’s priorities, Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi has said.

Medicine and medical equipment are two important areas related to people’s health, he said, adding: “We are trying to reach self-sufficiency for the supply of medicine and medical equipment,” IRNA reported

On January 13, the head of Iran’s Union of Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Exporters said that medical equipment worth around $20 million is exported to more than 60 countries annually.

More than 70 percent of medical equipment and 100 percent of normal hospital beds are domestically made, IRNA quoted Abdolreza Yaqoubzadeh as saying.

Also, over 95 percent of specific ICU and CCU beds and more than 85 percent of operating room medical equipment such as anesthesia machines and other equipment are manufactured with cutting-edge technology in the country, he added.

Yaqoubzadeh went on to say that the country’s need for medical equipment production is three to four billion dollars per year, some one billion dollars of which is imported.

Some 600 medical equipment companies are active in the country, producing around 99 percent of the medicine supplied to the domestic market.

Medical equipment manufacturers in the country produce and supply over 10,000 types of medical equipment to domestic and foreign markets. Now, various pieces of laboratory equipment are manufactured at prices much lower than the same foreign products.

MT/MG