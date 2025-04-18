Russian experts working on Rasht-Astara rail project in Iran

TEHRAN – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Wednesday that Russian specialists are currently in Iran working on the Rasht-Astara railway project, a key segment of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

In an interview with Russia’s state-run TASS news agency, Overchuk declined to give a specific timeline for completion but confirmed that "our experts are already in Iran and engaged in the project."

The outlet also quoted Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, as saying that the rail line is expected to be completed within three to four years.

Russia’s Minister of Transport, Roman Vladimirovich Starovoit, had earlier announced that preliminary studies for the Rasht-Astara railway would begin within one to two months, under the framework of an agreement between Moscow and Tehran.

Speaking in February, Starovoit said the final implementation agreement is expected to be signed by the end of March 2025. He also noted that an addendum was signed on February 19, allowing Russian teams to begin surveys and technical assessments even before Iran completes land acquisition along the route.

While the final construction cost will be determined after route design and feasibility studies are completed, current estimates remain close to the previously cited figure of €1.6 billion.

Iran and Russia signed a bilateral agreement on May 7, 2023, to jointly construct the Rasht-Astara railway. Under the deal, Moscow will provide a state loan of €1.3 billion to finance the project.

According to Russian sources, the Rasht-Astara line will be developed with Iran-Russia cooperation, while the Astara (Iran) to Astara (Azerbaijan) segment is planned as a trilateral project involving Tehran, Moscow, and Baku.

EF/