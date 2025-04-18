Iranian athletes win medals in 2025 Asian U18 Athletics Championships

TEHRAN – Samia Shahpari and Amirreza Ahanin Maram of Iran won medals at the 6th Asian U18 Athletics Championships.

Shahpari claimed third place in the Women’s 3000m with a time of 10:09.07. The gold medal went to Uzbekistan’s Anastasiya Silchenkova, who finished in 9:45.17, while China’s Suolang Zhuoma took silver with a time of 10:00.44.

Earlier, Ahanin Maram secured a silver medal in the Men’s U18 Hammer Throw, achieving a distance of 71.05 meters. The gold medal was won by Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Siraj Alzayer, who threw 72.91 meters, and the bronze went to China’s Wang Ankang with a throw of 70.72 meters.

The 2025 Asian U18 Athletics Championships are being held at Prince Nayef Sports City in Qatif, Saudi Arabia, from April 15 to 18.