Hormozgan to host Iran’s Regional Music Festival 

TEHRAN- The 17th edition of the Iran’s Regional Music Festival will take place in the southern province of Hormozgan, with participation from 32 groups representing 22 provinces across the country.

The festival will be held from April 25 to 28 in Bandar Abbas, a port city bounded by the Persian Gulf, ISNA reported on Friday.

This festival aims to showcase a variety of musical talent over four days, providing a platform for artists from diverse regional backgrounds, the report added.

Foad Tohidi, the secretary of the festival, emphasized the importance of featuring new faces among the selected groups and individuals, stating that efforts have been made to include many who have not participated in recent years.

Tohidi further noted that performances will not only be held in the main venue but also in two additional locations within the city of Bandar Abbas, ensuring a wider audience can enjoy the artists' performances.

Artists from Hormozgan, Fars, Mazandaran, Sistan and Baluchestan, Ilam, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Zanjan, South Khorasan, Hamadan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Gilan, West Azarbaijan, Kerman, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Lorestan, Kordestan, Bushehr, Khuzestan, and Golestan provinces will showcase their talents during this year's festival.

Iran’s regional and folk music is a type of music transmitted through generations among the people of the country, often containing a variety of tunes. The variety of Iranian folk music has often been emphasized, reflecting the ethnic and regional diversities of the country.

Usually, Iranian folk musicians are taught their art by their families. There are different types of traditional musicians who specialize in folk music in Iran, some of whom ascribe to specific ethnic and regional groups.

SAB/



