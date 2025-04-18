Tehran, Moscow working toward full visa waiver, Lavrov says

TEHRAN - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Iran and Russia are actively working toward abolishing visa requirements between the two countries, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties and boosting tourism.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Moscow on Friday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Lavrov emphasized that relations between Tehran and Moscow have reached a level fitting for their strategic partnership.

"Despite challenging regional conditions, cooperation between our two nations remains strong and continues to progress," Lavrov said. "We are currently finalizing a tourism agreement aimed at removing visa requirements between Russia and Iran."

In September 2023, the two nations implemented an agreement that allowed visa-free group travel for Iranian and Russian tourists. That deal permitted groups of five to fifty travelers from either country to visit for up to 15 days without the need for a visa. The proposed new arrangement would expand this cooperation and could potentially lead to individual visa-free travel, further facilitating cultural exchange and economic ties.

Officials from both countries have voiced interest in deepening tourism cooperation, with Iran recently aiming to attract more Russian travelers, many of whom are still unfamiliar with Iran’s vast array of cultural and historical attractions.

AM