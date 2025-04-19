Oil Ministry launches electric vehicle infrastructure initiative

TEHRAN - Iran’s Oil Ministry has initiated the development of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure following a recent resolution by the Economic Council, aiming to diversify the country’s fuel mix and improve energy consumption management.

According to Shana, Mohammad-Sadegh Azimifar, head of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), announced that based on the council’s directive, the establishment of any new fuel station in Iran will now require the inclusion of at least one electric vehicle charging unit.

Under this new policy, all new fuel stations must include basic EV charging infrastructure. In addition, the ministry will explore the integration of EV charging points into existing stations, subject to feasibility assessments and in collaboration with current station operators.

NIORDC is also preparing to unveil additional projects aimed at modernizing and replacing the country’s aging vehicle fleet with electric alternatives. These initiatives will be financed in part through gasoline savings bonds issued to support fuel efficiency.

EF/MA