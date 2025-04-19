200-gram meteorite identified in Isfahan province

TEHRAN – Local experts have confirmed the originality of a 200-gram meteorite found by farmers around Mobarakeh city, Isfahan province, said a technician of the Electron Microscope Laboratory at Isfahan University of Technology.

Raouf Rahimzadeh explained that days ago, a meteorite sample, along with several precious stones, was sent by Dr. Mohammadali Makkizadeh, one of the prominent professors of petrology, to the laboratory, adding with studies conducted on the sample, it was approved that it is a real meteorite, Fars news agency reported.

On valuing these stones, he said, contrary to popular belief, there is no evidence of expensive elements such as gold, silver, or rhodium in meteorites.

The material value of these objects is to conduct scientific studies and space research on them, he added.

He pointed out that this meteorite is believed to be originated between Mars and Uranus.

Pointing to images of meteorite released by electron microscope, he said the structure of this rock consists of light elements rich in silicon and magnesium, heavy elements of iron and nickel.

It is noteworthy to say that the last meteorite hit Isfahan had been identified near Gav Khuni wetland.

Iran’s second meteorite museum was inaugurated at Tehran’s Iran Mall on November 2024, following over six years since the inception of the first branch at Azadi Tower.

The Azadi Tower branch in Tehran, inaugurated in 2019, houses more than 1,200 meteorite samples, including Iran’s largest meteorite, the most beautiful celestial stone, and the oldest Iranian meteorite.

KD