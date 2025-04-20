BEIJING - The People's Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party of China (CPC), holds a unique position in the global media landscape.

On Friday, a delegation of international journalists was granted an exclusive tour of this influential publication. All of the foreign journalists are participating in a media exchange program organized by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC).

The tour provided a comprehensive overview of People's Daily's operations, from the newsgathering process to the final stages of publication. The journalists were shown the various departments involved, including the news desk, the editorial board, and the design team. They witnessed firsthand the rigorous fact-checking and editing procedures, which are crucial in ensuring the accuracy and consistency of the content. The delegation was also introduced to the digital platforms that have become increasingly important in the newspaper's outreach strategy.

The front page of the newspaper captured the attention of international journalists reporting on President Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia tour. President Xi concluded his five-day trip to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia on Friday, with Cambodia marking the last destination of his regional visit. The front page featured large, striking photographs of President Xi participating in bilateral discussions and shaking hands with high-ranking Cambodian officials. These visuals, frequently paired with cordial receptions in Cambodia, conveyed China's true image as a responsible, reliable and constructive partner in regional development which always seeks to promote peace and stability.

The journalists also obtained firsthand knowledge regarding the operations of People's Daily Online.

In addition to its Chinese version, People's Daily Online publishes versions in seven ethnic minority languages and in 15 foreign languages, including English, French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, German, Portuguese, Kiswahili, Italian, Kazakh (Cyrillic script), Thai, Malay and Greek.

The English version of People's Daily Online was established in 1998. It is an international communication platform under People's Daily.

The visit by international journalists to People's Daily highlighted the professionalism and sense of responsibility that the Chinese news organization embodies within the global media landscape, particularly in response to Western propaganda against China.



