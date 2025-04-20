91 foreign publishers registered for Tehran Publishing Fellowship Program 

TEHRAN- A total of 91 publishers from 34 countries have registered to participate in the first edition of Tehran Publishing Fellowship Program, which will be held in the Iranian capital from May 12 to 15, coinciding with the 36th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF).

The call for publishers to register for the event has attracted a diverse pool of applicants, from which 30 will be chosen based on specific criteria set by a panel of judges, IRNA reported on Sunday.

These publishers hail from countries including Albania, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Oman, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Syria, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, the report added.

Additionally, 64 Iranian publishers have registered for the fellowship, with 40 expected to be selected based on established criteria and the decisions of the judging panel.

This fellowship aims to enhance Iran's presence in the global publishing arena, focusing initially on children's and young adult literature.

The term ‘publishing fellowship’ refers to the collaboration among publishers, authors, and literary agents for the sale of book rights. The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance supports efforts in this area through initiatives like the Grant and TOP programs.

The Grant Program aims at fostering the Iranian publication industry and boosting the presence of Iranian books in global markets.

TOP or Translation of Persia is a project that promotes the translation of Persian books into other languages.

The 36th Tehran International Book Fair will be held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla from May 7 to May 17, under the motto "Let's Read for Iran".

