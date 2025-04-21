Moscow to host 18th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting

TEHRAN - The 18th meeting of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee will be held in Moscow from April 22 to 24, aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

According to Iran’s Oil Ministry, the meeting will be co-chaired by Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, who also head the two countries’ joint economic Committee.

The first two days of the gathering will feature expert-level meetings, during which Iranian and Russian specialists will convene in several working groups to explore avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation, address existing challenges, and draft a roadmap for future collaboration. This roadmap will be formalized in a memorandum of understanding signed by the two ministers.

Following the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Iran and Russia in January 2025, and the Iranian parliament’s ratification of a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union in February 2025, the foundation for deeper cooperation between the two countries has significantly strengthened.

The upcoming commission is expected to focus on a broad range of topics including energy, trade and economic cooperation, finance and banking, transportation and logistics, customs, industry and mining, agriculture, health, culture, tourism, science, and technology, in line with the aforementioned agreements.

The previous session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission was held in Tehran in March 2024, hosted by Iran’s Oil Ministry.

