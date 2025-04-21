Tehran to host 7th Iran Expo with over 2,000 foreign traders in attendance

TEHRAN - The 7th edition of the Iran Export Capabilities Exhibition (Iran Expo 2025) will be held in Tehran from April 27 to May 1, showcasing the country’s export potential to a global audience.

Speaking at a press conference, the Iranian government’s spokesperson emphasized that the event reflects the administration’s commitment to supporting the private sector. “This exhibition demonstrates the government's serious focus on empowering private businesses,” she said.

According to the organizers, between 2,000 and 3,000 foreign traders from around the world are expected to attend. The exhibition aims to foster bilateral trade talks and contract signings between Iranian and international business representatives. In addition to commercial discussions, the event will also highlight Iran’s cultural and industrial assets.

The exhibition will coincide with the Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Summit, which opens on April 26. “Iran’s trade volume with African countries is not proportionate to its capacities,” the spokesperson noted, urging stronger engagement with African markets. She emphasized the need for entrepreneurs and industrialists to begin negotiations at the governmental level before moving to business-to-business cooperation.

Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), said traders from 110 countries have registered to attend, marking an increase in international interest compared to last year. He also reported unprecedented enthusiasm from domestic companies, with 1,000 firms allocated across 800 booths and another 400 applicants still seeking to join.

Commenting on the Iran-Africa summit, Dehnavi described it as a major political and economic milestone, adding, “We aim to secure the highest possible economic gains from these two key events.”

He concluded by praising the joint efforts of government bodies and private sector organizers in preparing for the events, noting that the TPO has mobilized all available resources to ensure the exhibition’s success.

