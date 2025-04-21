“An Introduction to Coaching Skills” published in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “An Introduction to Coaching Skills: A Practical Guide” written by Christian van Nieuwerburgh has been released in the Iranian bookstores.

Reza Amraei and Mehrdad Houshmand have translated the book and Andisheh Ehsan Publication has brought it out in 261 pages, Mehr reported.

This bestselling book introduces you step-by-step to the key skills needed to become a successful coach. This practical book is an invaluable resource for novices and trainee coaches.

The book encapsulates theory, application, ethics, supervision, anecdotal examples, visual demonstrations, and concepts such as “the way of being” that are often intangible. It is a must for all students studying in the area of coaching and counselling - a one-stop shop.

Coaching is a developmental process where a coach supports a client in achieving specific personal or professional goals by providing training and guidance. Together, the coach and coachee practice and build the skills and behaviors required to make progress toward their goals.



Coaching is for everyone. It's an individualized process that can nurture rapid growth and help catalyze sustainable change. But it’s hard work for both the coach and the individual. And it starts with investing in key impact areas that help to unlock your full potential.

A coach helps the coachee develop self-awareness around strengths and motivation. Ultimately, this leads to changing the behaviors that are not serving them to maximize their potential.

Coaching is an investment that keeps on giving. It delivers value in the moment and continues to return benefits over a career and lifetime. And for organizations, it can be the tool that helps your employees go from flailing to thriving. After all, individuals face unique stressors and challenges day-to-day. This requires personalized support for our professional development and well-being. And coaching can be a powerful and flexible solution.

Christian van Nieuwerburgh, 53, is a British-based executive coach, academic, consultant, and author. He is a professor of coaching and positive psychology at the University of East London (UEL) and executive director of Growth Coaching International, a Sydney-based global coach training provider for the education sector.

Best known as the author of “An Introduction to Coaching Skills: A Practical Guide,” he has also written or edited a number of key texts in this field, including “Coaching in Education: Getting Better Results for Students, Educators and Parents” (2012), “Coaching in Professional Contexts” (2014), “Coaching Educativo” (with Andrea Giraldez Hayes, 2016), “Coaching in Islamic Culture: The Principles and Practice of Ershad” (with Raja’a Allaho, 2017), “The Leader’s Guide to Coaching in Schools” (with John Campbell, 2018), and “Advanced Coaching Practice” (with David Love, 2019).

SS/SAB

