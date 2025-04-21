A future intertwined with the fate of our planet

TEHRAN - That spinning, spherical stone, glowing from afar with its marbled blue and green hues, is the very place we know intimately.

It is where we were born and where we have grown alongside millions of living beings and countless non-living elements.

All our understanding of the universe comes from the perspective of that famous “pale blue dot,” and to this day, we have found no other place in this vast cosmos that could serve as an alternative home.

Earth is the cradle of life for us and for all the living creatures we know—a unique and nurturing environment that we have depended on, drawn strength from, and endured through, thanks to its countless blessings.

The biosphere has been a generous host to us and other organisms alike. Yet we humans have not returned that kindness—neither to our host nor to one another.

Today, in honor of all the gifts this inhabited globe has bestowed upon us, we observe Earth Day—a reminder that Earth is the only home we know in the universe. It is the very place we have polluted, disrupted in many areas, and steadily warmed. Life has become increasingly difficult. Not only for other species, but for ourselves as well.

We must remind ourselves that the rising intensity of storms, prolonged droughts, and the depletion of vital resources such as fresh water, clean air, dense forests, and fertile grasslands are the results of our indifference and mismanagement. Earth Day offers us a moment to reflect on our past and present actions—and to consider what the future holds for us and for all living beings.

Fortunately, we now understand the root causes of what is happening to our planet. And there is still hope. Together, we can build a brighter and more sustainable future. Despite our differences, we must envision a shared destiny and support one another in turning that vision into reality—because our future is inseparable from the future of the Earth.

