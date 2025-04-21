Iran FM’s China visit: Yellow Dragon’s diplomatic prowess on full display

BEIJING - China’s significant position as a leading global mediator has once again come to light in the wake of the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to Beijing ahead of the third round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

The top Iranian diplomat will travel to China on Tuesday to meet with senior Chinese officials.

"It is natural that we will consult and brief China over the latest developments in Iran-US indirect talks," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

Baghaei described China’s role in the process of the negotiations as constructive.

He also said a considerable part of Araqchi’s trip is aimed at advancing the implementation of agreements between Iran and China in line with their growing relations.

In response to Araqchi’s visit to Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson also attached significance to bilateral ties.

"China and Iran have maintained exchanges and contacts at all levels and in various fields,” Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Iran and the U.S. started indirect negotiations over Iran’s nuclear issue earlier this month.

The Iranian foreign minister and Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East (West Asia), led two rounds of talks in Oman and Italy on April 12 and 19, respectively.

Tehran and Washington are set to hold expert-level technical discussions in Oman’s capital on April 23. Araqchi and Witkoff will hold the third round of indirect talks in Muscat three days later.

“The initiation of the expert-level track will begin in the coming days with a view to hammer out details. After that, we will be in a better position to judge. For now, optimism may be warranted but only with a great deal of caution,” Araqchi said in a post on X on April 19.

Iran has praised the role of Oman and Italy in holding the talks as positive.

China previously facilitated discussions regarding Iran's nuclear situation over a month ago.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov at Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on March 14. Earlier that day, the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Russia engaged in discussions with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu at the same location. China and Russia acknowledged Iran's entitlement to peaceful nuclear technology and advocated for the removal of U.S. sanctions.

Over the past years, China has played an instrumental role in advocating for the resolution of global and regional challenges through dialogue.

China was instrumental in facilitating reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March 2023. In July 2024, Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah also reached a consensus through a Chinese-mediated deal in Beijing to resolve their disputes.

For now, Araqchi’s trip to China highlights Beijing’s prominent role in global diplomacy more than ever. China has advocated for multilateralism and denounced unilateral approaches.

Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during his first term in 2018 and re-imposed tough sanctions on Tehran.

Currently, Trump's push for a nuclear agreement with Iran highlights the ineffectiveness of his previous threats and aggressive rhetoric towards the country.

