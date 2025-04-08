Iran nuclear talks: China urges US to stop threats, maximum pressure 

BEIJING – China has fully supported an expert-level meeting that took place in Moscow on Tuesday, involving representatives from Iran, China, and Russia to discuss Iran's nuclear program.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday that Beijing supports Russia in hosting this trilateral consultation.

"I would like to reiterate that China firmly believes that resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through political and diplomatic means is the only correct approach," Lin said.

The Moscow meeting comes after a trilateral discussion that took place in Beijing nearly a month earlier regarding Iran's nuclear program.

On March 14, 2025, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu chaired the meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

In a statement, China and Russia welcomed Iran's reiteration that its nuclear program is exclusively for peaceful purposes. Likewise, Moscow and Beijing put emphasis on the need to fully respect Iran's right to peaceful use of nuclear energy as a State Party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Moreover, the statement stressed the importance of removing US sanctions against Tehran.

On the same day, Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a separate meeting with the Iranian and Russian deputy foreign ministers.

Such developments come as Iran and the US are set to hold talks on Tehran’s nuclear issue in Oman.

President Donald Trump claimed on April 7 that his administration is holding direct talks with Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, said he will engage in indirect talks with U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff in Oman.

Further in his Tuesday remarks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman referred to this upcoming meeting.

Lin blamed the US for its unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“As the country that unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and contributed to the current impasse, the US should demonstrate political sincerity, engage in dialogue and consultation based on mutual respect, and stop resorting to threats of force and maximum pressure,” he said.

Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and re-imposed sanctions on Iran during his first term in 2018.

Trump has recently threatened to bomb Iran unless Tehran comes to an agreement with Washington on its nuclear activities. Iran has described Trump’s threat as an “affront” to global peace and security, a violation of the UN Charter, and a betrayal of Safeguards under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Iran has warned that it will give a crushing response to the US if it carries out any acts of aggression against the country.

Presently, China’s support for the Moscow meeting and its efforts to resolve the Iran nuclear issue through dialogue have thrown a spotlight on Beijing’s role as a top global mediator.

China assumed a key role in facilitating a rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia in 2023.



