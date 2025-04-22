South Pars phase 11 gas output hits 20 mcm/d

TEHRAN – Gas production from Phase 11 of the South Pars field has reached 20 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) following the completion and commissioning of the eighth well, the managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company announced.

According to a report from the company, Touraj Dehghani said drilling of the eighth well—Well No. 2 at platform SPD11B—has been completed. The well has now entered production following acidizing and flow testing operations.

Dehghani praised Petropars, the contractor for the development of Phase 11, for its performance and noted that with the necessary approvals from the National Iranian Oil Company’s production supervision department, the well has been successfully connected to the SPD11B platform and brought online.

