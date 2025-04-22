Iran’s annual hand-made carpet export value up about 4%

TEHRAN- Iran's handmade carpet exports have experienced approximately a four-percent growth in value in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), after two decades of decline, according to Zahra Kamani, the head of Iran National Carpet Center.

Putting the value of the exported handmade carpets at $39.7 million in the past year, she said that the Iranian carpets were exported to 65 countries around the world.

Germany, the UAE, Japan, and China are among the top four export destinations in the previous year, collectively accounting for over $22 million of the export, she added.

The growth has been attributed to the removal or revision of restrictive regulations, as well as supportive measures by the National Carpet Center, Kamani stated and noted: “A new initiative launched by the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, alongside the National Carpet Center, aims to enhance the global standing of handmade carpets. With synergy in monetary and banking systems and supportive measures from relevant organizations, further growth in exports is anticipated.”