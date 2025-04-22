Geno Mountain, a destination for tourists and ecotourists

TEHRAN - Geno Mountain, 30 km northwest of Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province, is located between Bandar Abbas and Hajiabad. It is considered a section of Southern Zagros Mountain Range.

With a height of over 2,300 meters, it is the sixth high summit across the province. Its weather is always seven or 10 degrees Celsius less than Bandar Abbas, CHTN reported.

Its weather is pleasant and cool in spring and autumn.

Geno Mountain was declared a protected zone in 1972. It was put on UNESCO list as one of Iran’s 13 biosphere habitats given its unique natural characteristics.

This 43,000-hectare region is the habitat of tens of rare flora and fauna species.

Diverse flora species, including low-density forests, shrubs, fruit trees, and herbal plants, grow in Geno Heights. Trees like fig, pomegranate, apple, apricot, grape, and almond trees have doubled the natural beauty of this area.

Geno is home to species such as the Persian leopard, hyena, jackal, antelope, ram, ewe, fox, rabbit, and wild boar. Birds of prey and migrants such as the falcon, partridge, huma, and jay, are also seen in this area. Also, rare species of amphibians and reptiles live in the flowing waters and springs of Geno Mountain, which indicates the health of the ecosystem of this area.

Warm water spring

Geno’s warm water spring is one of the most attractive parts of Geno Mountain. The spring, which has high temperature and mineral water rich in sulfur, chlorine, and calcium compounds, is useful for treating many skin and joint diseases.

The presence of two separate swimming pools for women and men, and amenity spaces around them has turned Geno into one of the most important health tourism targets in southern Iran.

A rare fish, named Aphaniusginaonis, lives in this hot spring. This fish is difficult to see with the naked eye due to its high speed and small size.

KD