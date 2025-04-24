Iran discover fate in 2025 Asian Men’s U17 Handball Championship
April 24, 2025 - 21:50
TEHRAN – Iran learned their fate in the 1st AHF Asian Men’s U17 Handball Championship.
The competition will take place from July 1 to 11 in Amman, Jordan.
This championship serves as the qualification event for the 1st IHF Men’s U17 Handball World Championship, scheduled to take place in Morocco from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, 2025.
Draw Results
Group A: Kuwait, Bahrain Hong Kong-China
Group B: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, P. R. China
Group C: Jordan, Chinese Taipei, India
Group D: Republic of Korea, Iran, Uzbekistan, Maldives
Leave a Comment