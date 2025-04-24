Iran discover fate in 2025 Asian Men’s U17 Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran learned their fate in the 1st AHF Asian Men’s U17 Handball Championship.

The competition will take place from July 1 to 11 in Amman, Jordan.

This championship serves as the qualification event for the 1st IHF Men’s U17 Handball World Championship, scheduled to take place in Morocco from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, 2025.

Draw Results

Group A: Kuwait, Bahrain Hong Kong-China

Group B: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, P. R. China

Group C: Jordan, Chinese Taipei, India

Group D: Republic of Korea, Iran, Uzbekistan, Maldives