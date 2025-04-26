South Pars gas platforms undergo major overhaul ahead of winter demand

TEHRAN — Iran has launched its annual overhaul of gas platforms at the South Pars field to ensure stable output during the high-demand winter months, a senior official said.

Sepahdar Abbaszadeh, acting deputy for operations and support at Pars Oil and Gas Company, said maintenance work has begun on 33 offshore platforms as part of a scheduled program.

“The main goal is to guarantee uninterrupted gas production during the cold season,” he said, highlighting the importance of executing the overhaul precisely to maintain operational readiness.

In addition to routine tasks, this year’s overhaul will include high-priority operations such as repairing flare tips located 80 meters above sea level, replacing the pig launcher outlet elbow, installing 32-inch valves, and inspecting, repairing, and cleaning high-pressure storage tanks.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf water, is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

The huge offshore field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

EF/MA