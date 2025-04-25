Coaches for Iran wheelchair basketball teams confirmed

TEHRAN - Behrouz Soltani and Azadeh Moeini were named as head coaches of Iran’s national men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams, respectively on Thursday.

Soltani replaced Mohammadreza Dastyar in the position.

Iran’s men’s team will participate at the IWBF Asia-Oceania Championships in the upcoming months.

Moeini was also named the head coach of the women team.

Hami Khorasanizadeh has been also appointed as the head coach of Iran’s men’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball team.