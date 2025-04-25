Esteghlal part ways with Miodrag Bozovic

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football club have parted ways with Miodrag Bozovic due to the Montenegrin's poor performance as head coach.

Bozovic was appointed as the Blues' coach in late February but failed to secure a victory in any competition over nine matches.

Mojtaba Jabbari, who was serving as Esteghlal's assistant, will take charge of the team for the remainder of the season.

The club are now looking to sign former Sepahan coach Jose Morais for the upcoming season.

Currently, Esteghlal sit in 11th place in the 16-team Iran football league table.