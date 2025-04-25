Tourism promotion ways explored between Kish and Dagestan

TEHRAN--Mohammad-Jafar Kabiri, CEO of the Kish Free Zone Organization, during his one-day visit to Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, met with local officials, talked and studied ways of promoting tourism cooperation between Kish Island in southern Iran and Russia, IRNA quoted the Public Relations Department of Kish Free Zone Organization as saying on Thursday.

Pointing to the previous negotiations held with the Russian Consulate last February, Kabiri said the mutual desire between Kish and Russia for attracting tourists, particularly Russian Muslim and non-Muslim tourists, paved the way for traveling to Makhachkala, the capital of the Republic of Dagestan.

He said Muslims account for over 95 percent of the Dagestan population, of which 150,000 are Shia Muslims. This shows that this region has significant potential for promoting religious and cultural tourism, he added.

In addition, the presence of one of the important ports of Russia in the region has created an appropriate opportunity for bilateral interactions, he said.

Kabiri also announced plans to launch direct or indirect flights between Kish and Makhachkala in 2025. He said this measure can create a new linking route for attracting tourists to Kish Island.

Pointing to a joint gathering with the Dagestan government delegation, he said good agreements were reached between the two parties. It was decided that before the end of the spring season, specific proposals would be presented by the parties for the start of tourism cooperation, he added.

KD

