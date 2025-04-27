Iran’s Regional Music Festival kicks off in Bandar Abbas

TEHRAN- On Friday, the 17th edition of Iran’s Regional Music Festival kicked off in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province, attracting individuals adorned in colorful clothing, speaking various dialects, and gathering to experience the diverse music of different ethnic groups across the country.

The festival features 32 groups representing 22 provinces, showcasing both solo and group performances that allow attendees to connect with regional music.

During the opening ceremony, Foad Tohidi, the festival secretary, welcomed the audience and expressed gratitude for their participation. He also provided information about the groups performing on the festival's first day. Several veteran musicians were honored during the ceremony.

In light of the tragic incident and massive explosion that occurred on Saturday at Shahid Rajaee Port in Hormozgan, which resulted in at least 25 fatalities and 750 injuries, the second day of the festival served as a gesture of sympathy for the affected families. This night's performances featured mournful pieces and elegies from various regions across the country, allowing artists to express their sorrow and solidarity for the victims.

Following the incident, artists from the festival expressed their readiness to donate blood to those injured in the tragedy.

The artists and organizers of the 17th Iran’s Regional Music Festival also express their condolences for the victims of the incident, wishing eternal peace for the deceased, and health and resilience for the injured and survivors.

The 17th Iran’s Regional Music Festival aims to showcase a variety of musical talent over four days, providing a platform for artists from diverse regional backgrounds

This year's festival features performances by artists from Hormozgan, Fars, Mazandaran, Sistan and Baluchestan, Ilam, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Zanjan, South Khorasan, Hamadan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Gilan, West Azarbaijan, Kerman, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Lorestan, Kordestan, Bushehr, Khuzestan, and Golestan provinces.

Iran’s regional and folk music is a type of music transmitted through generations among the people of the country, often containing a variety of tunes. The variety of Iranian folk music has often been emphasized, reflecting the ethnic and regional diversities of the country.

Usually, Iranian folk musicians are taught their art by their families. There are different types of traditional musicians who specialize in folk music in Iran, some of whom ascribe to specific ethnic and regional groups.

Organized in collaboration with the Music Office of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the Iranian Music Association, along with the cooperation of the Hormozgan Governorate and the General Directorate of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Hormozgan, the 17th Iran’s Regional Music Festival will come to an end on April 28.

