Iran discusses boosting health ties with India, Uzbekistan

TEHRAN – Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi and his Indian and Uzbek counterparts have explored the potential for the expansion of health cooperation, holding separate meetings.

The officials met on the sidelines of the eighth meeting of health ministries of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Xi’an, China, the health ministry website reported.

During the meeting with Punya Salila Srivastava, the Indian Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the two sides highlighted the enhancement of joint efforts in the health sector, particularly in manufacturing medicines, developing vaccines, traditional medicine, and medical training.

Lauding India’s achievements in the health sector, Zafarqandi announced the country’s readiness to foster collaboration with India in the mentioned fields, particularly supplying pharmaceutical raw materials.

Highlighting the two countries' capacities in traditional medicine thanks to their indigenous teachings, the official said, “Iran is willing to exchange knowledge, experiences with India, as well as conduct joint research in traditional medicine.”

The health minister proposed promoting cooperation on primary health care, as well.

The Indian official, for her part, referred to the formerly signed agreement between the two countries, saying that India is willing to expand collaboration with Iran in different fields of the health sector.

Uzbek health minister, Asilbek Khudayarov, in a meeting with Zafarqandi stressed the friendly relationships between the two countries, voicing Uzbekistan's readiness to further collaboration with Iran in the health sector, specifically health tourism and cancer treatment. The official also asked for boosting ties through exchanging professors and postgraduate students.

Referring to the registration of Iranian medicines transported to Uzbekistan, Khudayarov proposed that Iranian companies manufacture medicines in Uzbekistan to facilitate the process of registering medicines and accessing the West Asia market.

For his turn, Zafarqandi said Iran is ready to develop ties with Uzbekistan in all fields, including liver transplantation, cancer treatment, cell and gene therapy, cardiovascular surgery, and health tourism, which paves the way for the expansion of health diplomacy, too.

Health minister attending 8th SCO meeting

A delegation headed by Zafarqandi is taking part in the eighth meeting of the health ministries of member states of the SCO.

The health ministers of China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, and some senior managers of the World Health Organization are attending the meeting, as well, Mehr news agency reported.

The week-long event, which kicked off on April 24, will be held under the theme ‘promoting sustainable health development and sharing a healthy future’. It will focus on topics such as enhancing the resilience of health systems through primary health care (PHC), risk management and medical emergencies, improving health services utilizing digital technologies such as telemedicine and artificial intelligence, as well as boosting cooperation on the development of traditional medicine.

In the eighth meeting of the health ministers of the member states of the SCO, two documents, including the declaration of the 8th Meeting of the SCO health ministers and the SCO medical emergency action plan, will be signed.

Zafarqandi is scheduled to deliver a speech and hold talks with health ministers of member states of SCO on ways to boost health ties.

On the very first day of the visit to China, April 24, Zafarqandi participated in a meeting titled ‘health based on transformation and innovation: new opportunities for Iran-China cooperation in the field of medical technology’.

Given the advancement of the two countries in the field of pharmaceutical raw materials, medicine, and medical equipment, Zafarqandi expressed optimism that the medical partnership between Iran and China would expand, and practical and executive steps to be taken following President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to China.

During the meeting, some 18 Chinese pharmaceutical, medical, and hospital equipment manufacturing companies introduced their products and proposed collaborations in medical manufacturing, transferring technology, and meeting Iran’s needs.

The seventh meeting of the health ministers of the member countries of the SCO was held in March in Kazakhstan.

Environmental health and safety of drinking water were the main topics of the three-day event. Three documents were signed for promoting cooperation on safe drinking water and sewage management, as well as adopting comprehensive policies and basic measures to improve healthcare in member states from 2025 to 2027.

