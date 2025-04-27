ECO tourism ministers plant symbolic trees in Erzurum

TEHRAN – On Saturday, tourism ministers from the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) participated in a symbolic tree-planting ceremony in Turkey’s Erzurum to reaffirm their commitment to regional cooperation and sustainable tourism development.

The ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 6th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism. It also commemorated the city's designation as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2025.

In a meaningful gesture, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, planted a special tree dedicated to the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to joining his counterparts in the collective tree-planting ceremony. His action symbolized Iran’s strong commitment to fostering cultural collaboration, environmental stewardship, and regional tourism diplomacy.

The trees planted during the ceremony are intended as enduring symbols of peace, friendship, cultural solidarity, and respect for nature. They highlight the importance of protecting natural heritage and promoting responsible tourism across the ECO region and beyond.

ECO is an intergovernmental regional organization encompassing countries from Europe, Caucuses and Central and West Asia, and South Asia with more than 460 million inhabitants and over 8 million square kilometers connecting Russia to the Persian Gulf and China to Europe. According to the organization, its overall objective is to materialize the sustainable economic development of its member states and the region as a whole.

AM