5 Film & Photo Awards announces photo jury team

TEHRAN-The 6th edition of the 5 Film & Photo Awards has announced the members of the jury for the photo section.

The jury team includes well-known national and international figures. The deadline for receiving the submissions is August 11. The evaluation of works will begin on August 12, and the winners will be announced in October, Honaronline reported.

Iranian photographers Touraj Aslani, Siavash Sadrazodi, and Alireza Shadizadeh, French photographers Delphine Ghosarossian and Sandrine Boyer Engel, Italian photographers Lietta Granato and Francesco Galli, and Japanese photographers Wataru Furuta and Rena Fujimoto will serve as jurors in the upcoming edition of the festival.

The chairman of the jury in the photo section is Delphine Ghosarossian. She works as a portrait photographer for various media outlets, including Libération, Le Monde, France Télévisions, Les Echos week-end, Greenpeace, and many more.

Holding a Ph.D. in fine arts and art sciences, she teaches the history of contemporary photography and continues her exploration of various pictorial and photographic mediums.

Her first book, “Faces of Sound,” was published in 2019 by Médiapop Editions. It is a collection of photographic portraits of around 50 musicians from the independent scene over the past 30 years. She has exhibited her works in France, Cambodia, China, etc.

Touraj Aslani has graduated in graphics from Kermanshah Conservatory and in film directing from Tehran Sooreh University.

He began to take photographs at the age of 10, and at the age of 14 he started his activities as an experimental cinematographer with an 8mm camera. He started his professional activities at age 25.

He has been shooting more than 100 documentary, short, animation, fiction, and experimental movies. In 2000, he became the youngest professional photographer in Iranian cinema.

Siavash Sadrazodi’s work, which blends experimental techniques, alternative printing methods, and plastic research, has been exhibited in both solo and group shows in Iran and abroad.

As a photographer, composer, and researcher, he has completed an essay on the phenomenology of photography and is currently working on other books focused on contemporary dance and cinema. His approach to the image, at the intersection of senses, forms, and ideas, privileges the intensity of vision over the surface of appearances.

Alireza Shadizadeh has been the artistic director of Pishro Parsian Amrdad Institute since 2015. He has been selected as the Honorary Photographer of the Visual Arts of Iran.

Lietta Granato’s images have been published in TIME OUT Magazine, The British Journal of Photography, and in Italian newspapers such as il Messaggero, il Corriere di Viterbo, and many online publications.

Her work has been widely exhibited in England and Italy. She has taught photography around Europe as an EEC European trainer, holding courses financed by the European Union in Italy, England, Moldova, Latvia, Serbia, and Slovenia.

She is a photography professor at Lorenzo de’ Medici International Institute in Tuscania and at the University Study Abroad Consortium at Tuscia University in Viterbo, Italy.

Francesco Galli is a graduate of architecture at La Sapienza University in Rome. He has photographed in Italy and abroad in the fields of anthropology, architecture, archaeology, landscape, and theater.

In recent years, his research has focused on urban and natural landscapes. Among others, he has worked for Fondazione La Biennale di Venezia, Università La Sapienza di Roma, Università della Tuscia, Kent University, British Columbia University, Odin Teatret, The Grotowski Institute, and Teatro di Roma.

Sandrine Boyer Engel discovered photography late, almost by chance, during a trip to Egypt. Since then, her eye has taken her from Paris to Lisbon, from Seville to Washington, from Dubai to unseen horizons, where photography reveals what words can only suggest.

Recognized in the world of high-end events, she captures the essence of meticulously orchestrated moments, from refined weddings with studied aesthetics to portraits that reveal a powerful identity.

Her artistic vision was recognized in 2010 with a Special Prize at the Planches Contact Photography Festival in Deauville, France.

Wataru Furuta started creating artworks in 2014. In advertising photography, he has worked on many main visuals for entertainment works such as movies, TV programs, and plays.

Furuta, who is known for his connections with the entertainment industry, has held planned photo exhibitions in collaboration with stage plays, attracting more than 6,000 visitors.

In recent years, he has been experimenting with new photographic expressions and will be presenting new works in collaboration with Spain’s Monat Gallery at the Paris Art Fair in May 2025.

His major solo exhibitions have been held in Tokyo, Kyoto, London, and Athens. He won the Excellence Award at the 2016 Japan Professional Photographers Society JPS Exhibition and was selected for the 2016 Japan Advertising Photographers Association APA Award in the advertising photography category.

Rena Fujimoto graduated from Vantan Design Institute, Department of Photography in 2000 and began working as a photographer in 2004.

She is a professional photographer with extensive experience in the Japanese entertainment and film industry. She has worked with numerous celebrities and contributed to various film productions.

The 5 Photo & Film Award is a prestigious and large festival for film and photography. It supports artists from all over the world, especially independent and modern artists, and seeks to create a bridge between different countries and cultures.

It is inspired by a 500-year-old tree located in the village of Aro, in the suburb of Damavand, Tehran Province.

This tree has been the subject of photographs by international director and photographer Abbas Kiarostami every year in different seasons for many years. His photographs have been exhibited under the title “Snow White” in world-renowned galleries such as the Center Pompidou in Paris and the Museum of Contemporary Art in New York.

Six years ago, documentary photographer and filmmaker Mehdi Shadizadeh photographed this tree again and founded the festival to celebrate this cultural and iconic symbol, representing Kiarostami’s artistic legacy.

The number “5” is derived from the movie “5” made by Kiarostami, which was made in 2003 and contains five scenes with an average duration of 16 minutes.

