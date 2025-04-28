Darsajin village in Zanjan resembles historical Abyaneh

TEHRAN--Darsajin village is located 15 km off Abhar, Zanjan province. It is known as Zanjan’s Abyaneh due to its historical texture, rich culture and pristine nature.

This beautiful village is considered target tourism village of Zanjan province, CHTN reported.

The history of Darsajin Village dates back to pre-Islamic era.

The village has mountainous climate. It is cool in summer and spring. The cool weather is due to abundance of springs, rivers and underground water resources.

It hosts many tourists annually due to its numerous natural and historical attractions.

Some historians say that the village was built during the rulership of Darab Kiani from Kayanids Dynasty.

Thatched houses, stone platforms, cobblestone alleys, old districts, sycamore and cypress trees as well as central square of the village which is the gathering place of locals have designated Darsajin Village as Zanjan’s final candidate to be registered in the list of world’s top tourist villages.

Darsajin people speak in Lori Bakhtiari dialect.

Davoud Abyan, the deputy director of Zanjan’s tourism directorate, said local houses, which have been built in traditional forms, have balconies with railings. Platforms have been built around the square for people to sit, talk to each other or trade, he added.

Also, Davoud Azizkhani, governor of Darsajin rural district said although Darsajin is considered one of Zanjan’s tourist villages, shortage of tourism infrastructures such parking space, public toilets and proper accommodation sites has created challenges for the village.

There were 168 households including 320 persons in Darsajin village in the 2016 census, he said.

He added that the villagers are involved in farming and livestock breeding.

He continued that rural development plan has been implemented in Darsajin village. Also, the streets and alleys were stone-paved, he added.

Azizkhani said over 5,700 tourists visited Darsajin village during Nowruz 1404 holidays.

Tourists have to use toilets of the schools, health house, and mosques, he said. But the village’s resting facilities don’t meet the demands of tourists particularly in high season, he added.

Abyaneh, located in Isfahan province, is renowned for its ancient roots, distinct red mud-brick architecture, and rich cultural heritage. Dating back over 1800 years, the village boasts a unique charm that has captivated travelers and historians alike.

One of the most striking features of Abyaneh is its architecture, characterized by houses made from reddish-brown clay. This traditional building style not only blends harmoniously with the surrounding landscape but also provides natural insulation against the region’s weather conditions.

KD

