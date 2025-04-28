Israel kills 71 Palestinians in the past 24 hours: Ministry

Gaza’s Health Ministry on Monday just issued its daily statistical report on Palestinian casualties in Israel’s war on the enclave.

In the past 24 hours, Gaza hospitals reported 71 people killed by Israeli forces, including 14 bodies recovered from under the rubble, and 153 injured.

Israel has killed at least 52,314 Palestinians since launching its military offensive on October 7, 2023. A further 17,792 people have been injured.

Since resuming its offensive on March 18, Israel has killed at least 2,222 people.